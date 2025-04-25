Bucharest International Air Show returns in August for three-day edition

The Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) is set to return in 2025 with a three-day edition, taking place from August 29 to 31 at Băneasa Airport – Aurel Vlaicu and Romaero. This year’s show promises to be bigger than ever, with a varied lineup of performances, exhibitions, and aviation experiences.

The event kicks off on August 29 with the General Aviation Exhibition, which will feature a variety of static aircraft displays and offer training flights. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet pilots, interact with aviation companies, and explore a wide array of aircraft up close.

The main attraction takes place on August 30 and 31, when the aerial performances are scheduled, according to an announcement from the organizers.

A highlight of this year’s event is the debut of the Patrouille de France, who will perform for the first time in Romania. Known for their flawless acrobatics and precision, the team will showcase their iconic Alpha Jets, marking over 70 years of aerial excellence.

Red Arrows from the United Kingdom will also take to the skies, bringing their trademark precision and skill to the BIAS crowd.

The Romanian Air Force and Romanian Aeroclub will complete the lineup, with performances including military jet demonstrations, parachute jumps, gliders, and more.

Entry to the event is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)