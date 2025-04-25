Events

Bucharest International Air Show returns in August for three-day edition

25 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) is set to return in 2025 with a three-day edition, taking place from August 29 to 31 at Băneasa Airport – Aurel Vlaicu and Romaero. This year’s show promises to be bigger than ever, with a varied lineup of performances, exhibitions, and aviation experiences.

The event kicks off on August 29 with the General Aviation Exhibition, which will feature a variety of static aircraft displays and offer training flights. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet pilots, interact with aviation companies, and explore a wide array of aircraft up close.

The main attraction takes place on August 30 and 31, when the aerial performances are scheduled, according to an announcement from the organizers. 

A highlight of this year’s event is the debut of the Patrouille de France, who will perform for the first time in Romania. Known for their flawless acrobatics and precision, the team will showcase their iconic Alpha Jets, marking over 70 years of aerial excellence. 

Red Arrows from the United Kingdom will also take to the skies, bringing their trademark precision and skill to the BIAS crowd.

The Romanian Air Force and Romanian Aeroclub will complete the lineup, with performances including military jet demonstrations, parachute jumps, gliders, and more.

Entry to the event is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Bucharest International Air Show returns in August for three-day edition

25 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest International Air Show (BIAS) is set to return in 2025 with a three-day edition, taking place from August 29 to 31 at Băneasa Airport – Aurel Vlaicu and Romaero. This year’s show promises to be bigger than ever, with a varied lineup of performances, exhibitions, and aviation experiences.

The event kicks off on August 29 with the General Aviation Exhibition, which will feature a variety of static aircraft displays and offer training flights. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet pilots, interact with aviation companies, and explore a wide array of aircraft up close.

The main attraction takes place on August 30 and 31, when the aerial performances are scheduled, according to an announcement from the organizers. 

A highlight of this year’s event is the debut of the Patrouille de France, who will perform for the first time in Romania. Known for their flawless acrobatics and precision, the team will showcase their iconic Alpha Jets, marking over 70 years of aerial excellence. 

Red Arrows from the United Kingdom will also take to the skies, bringing their trademark precision and skill to the BIAS crowd.

The Romanian Air Force and Romanian Aeroclub will complete the lineup, with performances including military jet demonstrations, parachute jumps, gliders, and more.

Entry to the event is free.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan Ioan Buda)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2025
Politics
Romanian court questions 2024 presidential election annulment, authorities play down impact on May rerun
25 April 2025
Finance
Romania's Treasury awaits political and fiscal clarity before new FX bond
25 April 2025
Events
Neversea Kapital: Untold Universe brings major festival to Bucharest this July
24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026