Bucharest Gaming Week returns with new edition in October

The fourth edition of Bucharest Gaming Week, the event dedicated to the game development industry and video game enthusiasts in Romania, will be held on October 19-25, 2020 at various locations in the capital city.

The central event will be organized at the Parliament Palace in the October 24-25 weekend.

Starting with this year’s edition, the central event will also include an area dedicated to parents with children between 4 and 12 years old.

Parliament Palace halls will be open to gamers who will have the chance to meet the most popular streamers and vloggers in Romania, to discover projects developed by local game studios, to participate in competitions or to watch top e-sports competitions.

The full program of the 2020 Bucharest Gaming Week will be made available at Bucharestgamingweek.ro and on the event's Facebook page. Tickets will be put up for sale soon, according to News.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Gaming Week)