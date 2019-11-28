Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/28/2019 - 11:12
Events
Bucharest turns on festive lighting, Christmas market opens
28 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Bucharest on Thursday, November 28, the same day the city’s Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square.

The festive lighting celebrates this year the city’s status as host of the Euro 2020, the Bucharest City Hall announced. The capital will be decorated with some 10 million LED bulbs, 7 million more than in previous years. There will also be approximately 4,000 3D and 2D light elements. The festive lighting will be set up on over 40 km of boulevards and streets, in 72 locations in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square at 19:00, with a concert by the Radio’s Children Choir, Lidia Buble, Voltaj and Loredana & Banda Agurida.

Visitors will find at the market a Christmas tree of over 30 meters, a merry-go-round, an ice skating rink, and over 130 stalls with traditional food products, mulled wine, hand-crafted items, season decorations, traditional clothing items, toys and other items.

Those visiting the fair can donate books and toys for underprivileged children at a donation point set up close to the entrance to Santa Claus’s House.

The fair will be open daily between 11:00 and 22:00, and until 22:30 on November 28 – 30, December 1, December 6 – 8, December 13 – 15, and December 20 – 26.

(Photo: Bucharest Christmas Market Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/09/2018 - 13:24
09 November 2018
Daily News
Christmas lights to cost Bucharest City Hall EUR 1.3 million

This season’s Christmas lights will cost the Bucharest authorities RON 6.1 million (EUR 1.3 million), according to a...

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 11/28/2019 - 11:12
Events
Bucharest turns on festive lighting, Christmas market opens
28 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Bucharest on Thursday, November 28, the same day the city’s Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square.

The festive lighting celebrates this year the city’s status as host of the Euro 2020, the Bucharest City Hall announced. The capital will be decorated with some 10 million LED bulbs, 7 million more than in previous years. There will also be approximately 4,000 3D and 2D light elements. The festive lighting will be set up on over 40 km of boulevards and streets, in 72 locations in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square at 19:00, with a concert by the Radio’s Children Choir, Lidia Buble, Voltaj and Loredana & Banda Agurida.

Visitors will find at the market a Christmas tree of over 30 meters, a merry-go-round, an ice skating rink, and over 130 stalls with traditional food products, mulled wine, hand-crafted items, season decorations, traditional clothing items, toys and other items.

Those visiting the fair can donate books and toys for underprivileged children at a donation point set up close to the entrance to Santa Claus’s House.

The fair will be open daily between 11:00 and 22:00, and until 22:30 on November 28 – 30, December 1, December 6 – 8, December 13 – 15, and December 20 – 26.

(Photo: Bucharest Christmas Market Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 11/09/2018 - 13:24
09 November 2018
Daily News
Christmas lights to cost Bucharest City Hall EUR 1.3 million

This season’s Christmas lights will cost the Bucharest authorities RON 6.1 million (EUR 1.3 million), according to a...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Current president scores historic win but says war is not over
24 November 2019
Sports
UPDATE: Romanian tennis star Simona Halep denies engagement reports
24 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Over 9 mln Romanians vote in the country
22 November 2019
Business
Romania, sixth-biggest wine producer in EU, exports less wine than Denmark, Austria or Bulgaria

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40