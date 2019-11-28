Bucharest turns on festive lighting, Christmas market opens

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Bucharest on Thursday, November 28, the same day the city’s Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square.

The festive lighting celebrates this year the city’s status as host of the Euro 2020, the Bucharest City Hall announced. The capital will be decorated with some 10 million LED bulbs, 7 million more than in previous years. There will also be approximately 4,000 3D and 2D light elements. The festive lighting will be set up on over 40 km of boulevards and streets, in 72 locations in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market opens in Constituţiei Square at 19:00, with a concert by the Radio’s Children Choir, Lidia Buble, Voltaj and Loredana & Banda Agurida.

Visitors will find at the market a Christmas tree of over 30 meters, a merry-go-round, an ice skating rink, and over 130 stalls with traditional food products, mulled wine, hand-crafted items, season decorations, traditional clothing items, toys and other items.

Those visiting the fair can donate books and toys for underprivileged children at a donation point set up close to the entrance to Santa Claus’s House.

The fair will be open daily between 11:00 and 22:00, and until 22:30 on November 28 – 30, December 1, December 6 – 8, December 13 – 15, and December 20 – 26.

(Photo: Bucharest Christmas Market Facebook Page)

