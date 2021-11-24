COVID-19 incidence rate drops below 3 per thousand in Bucharest

Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate dropped below 3 per thousand on Wednesday, November 24, which means the city is no longer in the red scenario.

The Public Health Directorate (DSP) announced on Wednesday an infection rate of 2.87 per thousand in Bucharest, according to G4media.ro. By comparison, on October 22, the Romanian capital reported a record incidence rate of 16.54 per thousand.

Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said on Tuesday that Bucharest reached a vaccination rate of 65%. The counties of Cluj, Constanţa and Sibiu follow with a vaccination coverage exceeding 50%, while 23 other counties have a vaccination rate ranging between 40 and 50%.

According to a recent decision of the Ministry of Education, preschoolers and students can return to in-person learning when the incidence rate drops below 3 per thousand, regardless of the schools’ vaccination rates.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)