Bucharest local authorities vote to establish “climate shelters” to counter extreme heat, cold

The General Council of Bucharest approved on Thursday, April 2, the establishment of a network of “climate shelters.” The areas will be set up in public spaces and spaces belonging to private entities, where people will be able to take shelter free of charge during periods of heatwaves or frost.

According to the adopted document, the climate shelters will be distributed evenly across all districts of the capital and will be active within the usual hours of the institutions hosting them. The spaces included in the network will be evaluated and accredited by the Environmental Directorate, based on several criteria, including the ability to ensure thermal comfort, accessibility, and existing facilities.

The network will operate using existing infrastructure, such as libraries, museums, cultural centers, public institutions, or green areas, adapted to provide minimum comfort conditions: adequate temperature, drinking water, and rest areas.

The network of shelters may include not only public institutions, but also spaces belonging to private companies, NGOs, universities, or religious institutions, provided they offer free access during periods when the system is activated. Certification will be valid for three years, with the possibility of renewal.

The initiative put forth by councilors of the Save Romania Union party (or USR) will make Bucharest the first city in Romania to implement such a climate protection network. The project also includes the development of a digital platform with an interactive map and real-time updated information about available locations.

“It is an important step for a city that must truly adapt to climate change. These shelters can make a difference during periods of risk,” said Bogdan Sabo, USR general councilor and initiator of the project, according to Digi24. He emphasized that investments are low since the infrastructure already exists.

Around 80 shelters will be set up by the end of 2027, according to the authors of the initiative. By 2028, every Bucharest resident should have a climate shelter approximately 300 meters from their home.

“It is a necessary and natural urban adaptation measure for a European city,” said Gabriela Dinu, co-initiator of the project, who also called on district city halls to join the effort to expand the network.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Remus Grigore|Dreamstime.com)