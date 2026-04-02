Bucharest withdraws free parking facility for hybrid cars

Hybrid cars will no longer benefit from free parking in Bucharest’s public parking lots starting May 1, 2026, according to a draft proposed by the general mayor, Ciprian Ciucu, and approved on Thursday, April 2, by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest. For electric cars, free parking remains in force until the end of 2027.

Free parking for electric and hybrid cars registered in Bucharest was granted by the General Council 10 years ago to encourage a reduction in emissions. The current mayor, Liberal Ciprian Ciucu, proposed eliminating the free parking facility for both electric and hybrid cars to collect more revenues through the city’s parking services.

“I respect electric car owners for choosing to buy electric cars to pollute less. […] Any free benefit for cars sends the message that the car is the solution. Public transport is the solution; alternative transport is the solution. Any encouragement of individual transport will not lead to a good long-term mobility policy. An electric car occupies the same space as a non-electric car,” Ciucu said, cited by HotNews.

The general mayor further argued that unlimited free parking has led to the use of parking spaces as long-term parking areas, drastically reducing vehicle turnover.

His proposal, however, was amended by the Save Romania Union party (USR), the Social Democratic party (PSD), and the reformist, left-wing party REPER. In the end, a joint amendment was voted to keep the free parking facility only for electric cars until the end of 2027.

Ciucu argued that 90,000 hybrid and electric cars are vying for the roughly 45,000 paid parking spaces administered by the Bucharest City Hall.

The General Council also cancelled the free parking for journalists. The general mayor stated that approximately 6,000 journalists benefit from this free parking.

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations, at the end of 2025, there were 1.69 million cars registered in Bucharest. Of these, 25,425 are electric, and 170,785 are hybrid.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest municipal parking company)