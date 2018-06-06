Media: Bucharest City Hall spends EUR 0.4 mln on outdoor theatre event

Bucharest City Hall, through the local Excelsior Theatre, is preparing an outdoor theatre event for which it spent almost RON 2 million (some EUR 431,000), local Recorder.ro reported.

The play is called Vlaicu Voda and the performances are scheduled to take place in Constitutiei Square on June 8, 9 and 10. On Saturday, June 9, the performance will take place at the same time with the ruling party’s rally “for democracy”, which will be staged in Victoriei Square. In fact, three authorized rallies will take place in Bucharest on Saturday.

Recorder.ro said that most of the money spent for this theatre event went to a small firm with only three employees, which offers cleaning services. The company, which was established in 2016, allegedly won the contract directly, without any tender.

A big part of the sum, namely EUR 370,000, was spent on arranging the square for the theatre performances. A medieval village will be built in Constitutiei Square, with replicas of houses from the 14th century, defense towers and craft workshops. The rest of the money was used for the artists’ costumes and other installations.

However, the journalists from Recorder reported that the total sum could be bigger, as the artists must be paid as well. Lavinia Sandru, a former TV host and MP, is one of the actors. She plays the role of Lady Clara, the stepmother of Vlaicu Voda and the representative of the expansionist Hungarian power.

Bucharest City Hall spends EUR 87 mln on shows and concerts

Irina Marica, [email protected]