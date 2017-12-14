Bucharest City Hall spends EUR 87 mln on shows and concerts

The public institutions organizing shows and concerts received more than RON 403.8 million (some EUR 87 million) from the Bucharest City Hall’s budget in the first 11 months of this year, according to data collected and presented by Geeks for Democracy platform, cited by local Adevarul.

Moreover, the Municipality also allocated over RON 160.3 million (some EUR 35 million) for “other services in the areas of culture, recreation and religion” and RON 128.6 million (over EUR 27) for “other cultural services.”

Meanwhile, the Bucharest City Hall allocated only EUR 19 million for education expenses.

For “general hospitals,” the Municipality allocated over RON 829 million (EUR 179 million), while for public transportation it gave RON 531.8 million (EUR 115 million), reports Adevarul. The department in charge of the streets in Bucharest received some RON 250 million (EUR 54 million).

Irina Marica, [email protected]