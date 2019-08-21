Bucharest bourse’s blue chips boast 22.7% average profit margin

The 16 companies included in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue chips index BET recorded an aggregated turnover of about RON 31.3 billion (EUR 6.6 bln) in the first half of 2019, 15.3% higher compared to the same period of last year.

Their aggregated profit was RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.5 bln), up 39.3% year on year, according to the financial results reported by the companies. This resulted in an average profit margin of 22.7%, which the market sees as “very good”, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

“The first half earnings keep the issuers listed on the BSE in the category of attractive assets based on fundamental analysis. Economic growth is reflected, as expected, in the financial evolution of listed companies as well,” said analysts of local brokerage firm Prime Transaction.

The BET index has gained over 22% since the beginning of this year while the BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends paid by BET companies, recorded a return of 33%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)