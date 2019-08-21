Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:06
Business
Bucharest bourse’s blue chips boast 22.7% average profit margin
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 16 companies included in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue chips index BET recorded an aggregated turnover of about RON 31.3 billion (EUR 6.6 bln) in the first half of 2019, 15.3% higher compared to the same period of last year.

Their aggregated profit was RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.5 bln), up 39.3% year on year, according to the financial results reported by the companies. This resulted in an average profit margin of 22.7%, which the market sees as “very good”, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

“The first half earnings keep the issuers listed on the BSE in the category of attractive assets based on fundamental analysis. Economic growth is reflected, as expected, in the financial evolution of listed companies as well,” said analysts of local brokerage firm Prime Transaction.

The BET index has gained over 22% since the beginning of this year while the BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends paid by BET companies, recorded a return of 33%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 08:06
Business
Bucharest bourse’s blue chips boast 22.7% average profit margin
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 16 companies included in the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue chips index BET recorded an aggregated turnover of about RON 31.3 billion (EUR 6.6 bln) in the first half of 2019, 15.3% higher compared to the same period of last year.

Their aggregated profit was RON 7.1 bln (EUR 1.5 bln), up 39.3% year on year, according to the financial results reported by the companies. This resulted in an average profit margin of 22.7%, which the market sees as “very good”, according to Ziarul Financiar daily.

“The first half earnings keep the issuers listed on the BSE in the category of attractive assets based on fundamental analysis. Economic growth is reflected, as expected, in the financial evolution of listed companies as well,” said analysts of local brokerage firm Prime Transaction.

The BET index has gained over 22% since the beginning of this year while the BET-TR index, which also includes the dividends paid by BET companies, recorded a return of 33%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40