Bucharest, Azerbaijan opera houses sign strategic partnership

Daniel Jinga, general manager of the Bucharest National Opera, and Malikov Akif Turan Oglu, general director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, signed in Baku a strategic partnership between the two national cultural institutions.

The collaboration memorandum involves a creative partnership through which the two institutions "express their trust in the modernity of the opera house and in the values of culture put at the service of the public," reads the press release.

The two sides show their openness for exchanges of directors, soloists, conductors, technicians, but also productions for their common interest.

"The start of this collaboration improves the already continuously developing relations between Romania and Azerbaijan, confirms the strategic partnership between the two states in the field of culture and will generate the creation of new joint high-level events," the same source said.

On this occasion, on February 4, Daniel Jinga from the Bucharest National Opera conducted the performance of "Rigoletto" by Giuseppe Verdi on the first lyrical stage of Azerbaijan.

(Photo source: Bucharest National Opera)