Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest National Opera and Israeli Opera Tel Aviv sign strategic partnership

10 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Daniel Jinga, general manager of the Bucharest National Opera and Zach Granit, general director of the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv - Yaffo, signed a strategic partnership between the two national institutions.

The collaboration memorandum involves a creative partnership through which the two institutions can exchange directors, soloists, conductors, technicians, and productions.

“This partnership improves the already continuously developing relations between Romania and Israel and will generate the creation of new high-level joint events,” reads the press release.

Under this new collaboration, in the first part of 2023, the Bucharest National Opera will present to the local public the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest National Opera)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest National Opera and Israeli Opera Tel Aviv sign strategic partnership

10 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Daniel Jinga, general manager of the Bucharest National Opera and Zach Granit, general director of the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv - Yaffo, signed a strategic partnership between the two national institutions.

The collaboration memorandum involves a creative partnership through which the two institutions can exchange directors, soloists, conductors, technicians, and productions.

“This partnership improves the already continuously developing relations between Romania and Israel and will generate the creation of new high-level joint events,” reads the press release.

Under this new collaboration, in the first part of 2023, the Bucharest National Opera will present to the local public the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest National Opera)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania