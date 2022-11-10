Bucharest National Opera and Israeli Opera Tel Aviv sign strategic partnership

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Daniel Jinga, general manager of the Bucharest National Opera and Zach Granit, general director of the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv - Yaffo, signed a strategic partnership between the two national institutions.

The collaboration memorandum involves a creative partnership through which the two institutions can exchange directors, soloists, conductors, technicians, and productions.

“This partnership improves the already continuously developing relations between Romania and Israel and will generate the creation of new high-level joint events,” reads the press release.

Under this new collaboration, in the first part of 2023, the Bucharest National Opera will present to the local public the Israeli Opera Tel Aviv production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

(Photo source: Bucharest National Opera)