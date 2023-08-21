Traffic at Bucharest airports exceeds pre-pandemic levels of 2019

The traffic at the two airports serving Bucharest (Otopeni and Baneasa) exceeded 8.34 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) announced.

The figure is 23% higher compared to the same period last year and 0.2% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019 when historical highs were recorded.

“Air traffic at CN Aeroporturi Bucharest airports in the first seven months of 2023 exceeded, in terms of number of passengers, that of the same period of 2019, when historical highs were recorded. Thus, in the January - July period, 8,347,079 passengers were registered, 23% more than in the similar period from 2022, and 0.2% more than in 2019, when 8,333,725 passengers were registered,” reads the CNAB press release quoted by Economedia.ro.

The number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) also increased compared to 2022 by 7.14% but remained lower than that recorded in 2019 (83,760).

In 2022, Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport and the Băneasa Airport registered air traffic of over 12.6 million passengers, which represented 85% of the level reported in 2019 (14.8 million passengers).

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)