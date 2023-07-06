Transport

Romanian airline AirConnect to move its regular flights to Bucharest’s Băneasa airport

06 July 2023

Starting from July 24, AirConnect will move its operations to Băneasa Airport in order to provide customers with access to the newest terminal in the Romanian capital, with reduced time for all check-in, security control and boarding formalities, according to a company press release.  

As such, passengers traveling to and from Bucharest will take off and land at the Băneasa International Airport. This move will not generate any changes in the airline's flight schedule.

AirConnect currently operates flights from Bucharest to Baia Mare, Budapest, Sibiu, Suceava, and Târgu Mureș, from Constanța to Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, and in code-share from Bucharest and Bacău to Rome. The company also plans to introduce additional domestic connections as its fleet expands.

AirConnect tickets can be purchased through the company's website, the application available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store, or through travel agencies.

"We are delighted to offer AirConnect passengers the opportunity to travel from the most accessible airport in Bucharest, with a recently renovated terminal and facilities that will significantly reduce the time spent on all flight-related formalities. Our passengers will be just a few minutes away from the capital's city center, providing them with more time for business meetings or personal activities," says Tudor Constantinescu, CEO of AirConnect.

Representatives from the Bucharest National Airport Company (CNAB) state that Băneasa Airport is attracting more and more airlines to start operations there.

"It is gratifying to see that Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport is attracting more and more airlines to start operations here, and we congratulate AirConnect for their decision. The services offered by this airport, the short flows within the terminal, and the exceptional architecture, make us believe that AirConnect passengers will feel much more comfortable here than at larger airports," said Sorin-Radu Păun, general manager of CN Bucharest Airports.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

1

