Bucharest airport: Ukrainian caught with 18 capsules of cocaine in his stomach

A 27-year-old Ukrainian man who tried to enter Romania with 18 capsules of cocaine in his stomach was caught and arrested at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport) last week.

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said in a press release that the man was coming from Sao Paolo via Barcelona and was planning to transit Romania on his way to Ukraine. However, at the Henri Coanda Airport, as there were suspicions that he was carrying prohibited substances in the stomach, the young man has been subjected to an X-ray control, which revealed there were 18 capsules of cocaine in his stomach, or some 143 grams. The man had allegedly received EUR 500 to take the drugs to Ukraine.

The man was placed under preventive arrest for 24 hours for international and domestic high-risk drug trafficking. The Ukrainian could spend 30 days in a Romanian jail if the Bucharest Tribunal approves the DIICOT prosecutors’ request in this sense.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)