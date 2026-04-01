Romanian lender Banca Transilvania grants EUR 50 mln financing for Venice hotel

Lender Banca Transilvania has provided a financing of over EUR 50 million for the Hampton by Hilton Venice Isola Nuova. Granted through its Italian branch, the loan will be used to refinance the hotel’s development costs.

It is the lender’s largest cross-border financing to date, Banca Transilvania said.

Hampton by Hilton Venice Isola Nuova is managed by UAB Apex Alliance Hotel Management, which currently operates 18 hotels in Italy, Romania, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. By 2026, the company plans to expand its portfolio in Switzerland, Romania, and the Republic of Moldova.

BT Italia has over 7,000 customers, of whom approximately 300 are corporates.

“This financing, and the entire process that underpinned its success, allows us to demonstrate BT’s ability to structure complex transactions and work seamlessly with teams in Romania and Italy. It is a project that paves the way for other cross-border transactions and helps the bank join the big league of European financing. We thank our client for their trust and excellent collaboration, Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director, Large Corporates, Structured Finance, and Factoring at Banca Transilvania, said.

“This transaction represents the largest financing under our partnership with Banca Transilvania, reflecting our ambitions in Italy. The bank’s ability to operate cross-border through its dedicated local branch, BT Italia, is a real operational advantage for us. This refinancing demonstrates our commitment to the hospitality industry in Italy and our ability to deliver large-scale projects, supported by solid financial partnerships, Vytautas Drumelis, Partner at Apex Alliance, said.

(Photo: Banca Transilvania)

simona@romania-insider.com