Sibiu

Sibiu’s famous Bridge of Lies closes for repairs

26 August 2022
The Bridge of Lies in Sibiu, a symbol of the Transylvanian city, will close for repairs for two weeks, the City Hall announced. The works are scheduled to start at the end of the month.

“Emergency repair works will begin on Monday, August 29, at the Bridge of Lies - an emblematic historical and touristic attraction of Sibiu. The bridge will be closed for pedestrian traffic for two weeks to replace the asphalt layer, repair the concrete slab, and restore the waterproofing system,” reads the Sibiu City Hall’s press release.

Consolidation works will also be carried out at the structure under the bridge, but these will not affect the traffic, the same source said.

Surrounded by old, colourful buildings, the Bridge of Lies in Sibiu is a magnet for tourists, mainly due to its name and the legends surrounding it. According to the most popular, the bridge is supposed to collapse if a person tells a lie while standing on it.

Rebuilt in 1859 to replace a wooden bridge, the Bridge of Lies is the first bridge in Romania to have been cast in iron.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rechitan Sorin/Dreamstime.com)

1

