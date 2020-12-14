Central Romania: Brașov plans scaled-down Christmas market version

The City Hall of Brașov decided to allow the setting up of 20 stalls in the Council Square (Piaţa Sfatului) for the holiday period to support local businesses and artisans.

This will not be a Christmas market, deputy mayor Flavia Boghiu said.

“We know everybody wants to feel the holiday spirit, but this is not a Christmas market. We allow these businesses to be present in Piaţa Sfatului to support them, but it will not resemble anything that happened in previous years at Christmas markets,” she said.

The decision was taken after consultations with the businesses, the public health department (DSP), and the Prefecture.

The 20 stalls, half the number at previous Christmas markets, will be placed in a way that would not allow the formation of crowds, the City Hall explained.

Businesses will not be allowed to sell foods or beverages, only artisanal products and packaged foods, like jams or confitures, Boghiu explained. Local businesses will be prioritized.

The Local Police will monitor the activity, and, if the required Covid-19 prevention measures are not followed, it will be shut down.

A Christmas tree has already been set up in Piaţa Sfatului, and the festive lighting was turned on in the city on December 6. This year, no festivities were organized for the occasion.

Several weeks ago, Brașov mayor Allen Coliban proposed to hold the Christmas market online, but producers and artisans planning on being present at the event disagreed with the proposal, Agerpres reported.

The city had a Covid-19 infection rate of 6.59 per 1,000 inhabitants on December 11, while in the county the rate stood at 4.76, according to data from the Braşov Public Health Department.

Brașov is one of the few cities in the country still holding an event this winter holiday. Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said the city would not have a Christmas market this year, while Sibiu suspended its Christmas market because of the Covid-19 crisis. Sibiu exited a four-week lockdown on Monday, December 14.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

