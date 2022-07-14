Brașov treats visitors to host of weekend events

Between July 16-17, the city will host an equestrian festival, a marathon, an organ recital, a fair with local produce, a folk caravan, and a parade of vintage motorcycles.

The weekend will kick off on Saturday with the “Aleargă Tu Pentru Ei” (You Run for Them) marathon, during which sponsors will donate one euro for every kilometer runners manage to cover. The donations will go to HOSPICE Casa Speranței, a center for terminally ill children and adults in Romania. The length of races varies from 1 km to 20 km, but runners can dial in from anywhere to participate, according to G4Media.

On Saturday, Brașov’s famous Black Church will be the scene of an organ recital. There will also be a folk caravan in the city, while the Brașov Opera House will open its season of shows with a concert in St. Ioan Square.

Sunday will bring a classical music festival to the fortified churches in Țara Bârsei, just outside Brașov. The nearby town of Viscri will also serve as the backdrop of a fair with local produce.

Events will also take place in Râșnov, roughly 20 minutes away from Brașov. Home to the famous Râșnov Fortress, the town will host the Equestrian Festival from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17. There will be a beauty contest for horses on Saturday, followed by a pulling contest the next day.

Festival-goers will be treated to concerts in the evenings, with artists such as Vunk and Ioana Ignat taking the stage, aside from performers of Romanian traditional music. A parade will also be organized.

Finally, the international FIVA World Motorcycle Event 2022 will reunite over 50 collectors of vintage motorcycles from Romania and abroad. Visitors will be able to see motorcycles made between 1920 and 1980. The event will end on Sunday in Brașov’s Piața Sfatului.

(Photo source: Theodor Bunica | Dreamstime.com)