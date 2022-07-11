Local investor develops EUR 120 mln mixed-use real estate project in Brasov

Urban Invest, a company controlled by two local entrepreneurs, will invest EUR 120 mln in a mixed-use real estate project in Brasov, which will include a hotel, an office building and a 20-storey building - the tallest residential building in the city. It is an addition to the real residential project currently under construction.

"The works have already started and will be completed in 2026," said Ionuț Angheluș, the manager of developer Urban Invest, G4media.ro reported.

Part of the investment will be financed from a bank loan.

The complex would be built on the former Prefa industrial platform, where Urban Invest is already developing the residential project Urban Plaza.

The hotel will be operated under the Marriott brand and will have 161 rooms. It would be the first Marriott hotel in Brasov. Also, on the ground floor, there will be a foo-court managed by Fratteli, but also cafes and bank offices.

The construction of the Urban Plaza complex started three years ago, and so far, 780 homes have been delivered. The entire complex would have 1,900 apartments, of which 1,500 had already been sold.

(Photo source: Facebook/Urban Invest)