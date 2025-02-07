Environment

Western Romania: Christmas trees thrown into reservoir to serve as shelter for fish

07 February 2025

Over 50 Christmas trees were thrown into the Tileagd reservoir, near Romania’s western city of Oradea, to serve as shelter for fish. 

All 53 trees, provided by the company Eco Bihor, had weights and environmentally friendly ropes attached. With the help of a boat, volunteers dropped the trees into the lakebed.

The ecological initiative was led by the Aqua Crisius Sport Fishermen's Association, AJPVS Bihor, and the Oradea Sport Fishermen's Group. 

“We are recycling these trees to create habitat diversity in the Tileagd reservoir and, consequently, to enhance the lake's natural productivity. One of the main advantages will be the creation of an optimal environment for the spawning of valuable fish species (zander – Sander lucioperca). It is well known that in some cases fish eggs laid in reservoir tailwaters end up on dry land due to water level fluctuations caused by hydroelectric use,” stated Aqua Crisius for local news outlet eBihoreanul

This was the third such initiative in the history of the Oradea-based association, which is well known for its environmental actions in the waters of Bihor and beyond.

The Zander, native to Europe and western Siberia, thrives in water with low visibility. Its meat is snow white, light and delicious, and last but not least, it is almost boneless.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aqua Crisius on Facebook)

