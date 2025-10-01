Southern Romania: Craiova prepares decorations for its famous Christmas fair

The city of Craiova, in southern Romania, is preparing to set up its famous winter holiday fair in the city center. Installations, seasonal ornaments, cottages, and winter decorations will appear already in October.

In fact, the preparations for the winter season began in Craiova in the summer, along with the making of ornaments and cottages.

As the municipality announced, this year’s theme will be “The Nutcracker,” and the fair will be divided into 4 zones, each decorated differently. One zone is called The Circus, and features cottages designed as a carousel. Another zone, Traditional Christmas, is decorated in traditional Romanian style, according to local news outlet Gazeta de Sud.

The fair will operate from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, aiming to bring to the forefront unique seasonal products, but also special artistic moments, dedicated both to children and to adults.

Last year, Craiova secured second place in the annual European Best Destinations competition for the most beautiful Christmas markets. The first place in the competition was awarded to Gdańsk's Christmas market, with a narrow margin of just 1,259 votes.

Other cities in Romania have also announced the dates for their Christmas fairs. In Bucharest, the 2025 edition of the winter fair will take place between November 29 and December 28.

(Photo source: Emi Cristea | Dreamstime.com)