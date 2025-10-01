Events

Southern Romania: Craiova prepares decorations for its famous Christmas fair

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Craiova, in southern Romania, is preparing to set up its famous winter holiday fair in the city center. Installations, seasonal ornaments, cottages, and winter decorations will appear already in October. 

In fact, the preparations for the winter season began in Craiova in the summer, along with the making of ornaments and cottages. 

As the municipality announced, this year’s theme will be “The Nutcracker,” and the fair will be divided into 4 zones, each decorated differently. One zone is called The Circus, and features cottages designed as a carousel. Another zone, Traditional Christmas, is decorated in traditional Romanian style, according to local news outlet Gazeta de Sud.

The fair will operate from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, aiming to bring to the forefront unique seasonal products, but also special artistic moments, dedicated both to children and to adults. 

Last year, Craiova secured second place in the annual European Best Destinations competition for the most beautiful Christmas markets. The first place in the competition was awarded to Gdańsk's Christmas market, with a narrow margin of just 1,259 votes.

Other cities in Romania have also announced the dates for their Christmas fairs. In Bucharest, the 2025 edition of the winter fair will take place between November 29 and December 28. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emi Cristea | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Southern Romania: Craiova prepares decorations for its famous Christmas fair

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Craiova, in southern Romania, is preparing to set up its famous winter holiday fair in the city center. Installations, seasonal ornaments, cottages, and winter decorations will appear already in October. 

In fact, the preparations for the winter season began in Craiova in the summer, along with the making of ornaments and cottages. 

As the municipality announced, this year’s theme will be “The Nutcracker,” and the fair will be divided into 4 zones, each decorated differently. One zone is called The Circus, and features cottages designed as a carousel. Another zone, Traditional Christmas, is decorated in traditional Romanian style, according to local news outlet Gazeta de Sud.

The fair will operate from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, aiming to bring to the forefront unique seasonal products, but also special artistic moments, dedicated both to children and to adults. 

Last year, Craiova secured second place in the annual European Best Destinations competition for the most beautiful Christmas markets. The first place in the competition was awarded to Gdańsk's Christmas market, with a narrow margin of just 1,259 votes.

Other cities in Romania have also announced the dates for their Christmas fairs. In Bucharest, the 2025 edition of the winter fair will take place between November 29 and December 28. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emi Cristea | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2025
Events
International star ARASH to perform in Bucharest in March 2026
01 October 2025
Politics
US Embassy in Romania impacted by government shutdown in Washington
01 October 2025
Defense
Romania to quickly set up production of defensive drones with Ukraine, minister says
01 October 2025
Politics
Romania has solid proof of Russian involvement in presidential campaign, president says
01 October 2025
Transport
Ten trains on the Bucharest-Henri Coandă Airport route temporarily taken out of circulation
01 October 2025
M&A
Resource Partners acquires majority stakes in Romania’s leading ticketing platform iaBilet and promoter BestMusic
01 October 2025
Energy
Romania's OMV Petrom takes over 50% in 400MW PV project in Bulgaria
01 October 2025
Politics
President Dan says Visa Waiver setback driven more by US migration politics than Romania's political situation