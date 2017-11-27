Botosani-Iasi road to be rehabilitated with EU money

The Botosani-Iasi road will be rehabilitated and modernized with European money through the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Program with about EUR 68 million. EU funds minister Marius Nica has already signed the program.

The money will be used to rebuild and modernize roads of over 100 km. Over 54,000 people will benefit from a modernized secondary infrastructure. The beneficiaries are the people who live in the 15 villages located along the road that will be rehabilitated, some 650 companies in the area and possible tourists.

Cars’ average speed is expected to increase by 30% following the implementation of the project. The road safety will also rise.

Romania’s eastern region of Moldova has among the poorest roads in the country, which is also a drag on investments in this area.

