Bosch ups business in Romania after EUR 100 mln investments

German group Bosch’s companies in Romania recorded total net sales of RON 4.2 billion (EUR 931 million) in 2017, up 57% compared to the previous year. This includes the sales within the group.

The group’s consolidated sales to third parties in Romania went up by 26% to RON 1.9 billion (EUR 416 million), Bosch announced in a press conference.

The group invested some EUR 100 million in Romania in 2017.

“Romania has become an increasingly important market for Bosch in recent years,” said Mihai Boldijar, general manager of Robert Bosch SRL and the group’s representative in Romania.

He said the group expects to continue growth in all of its local operations this year.

The group reached 6,500 employees in Romania at the end of last year, up 36% over 2016. The number will further grow this year as the group will continue to hire at its sites in Blaj, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Bosch will also continue its investments in Romania, with EUR 25 million to be invested in the new research center in Cluj-Napoca and EUR 110 million to go into a washing machine factory near Deva.

Bosch builds new offices near its factory in Blaj

[email protected]