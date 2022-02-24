Romania travel: Brașov among Booking.com’s trending destinations for 2022

The central Romania city of Brașov features on Booking.com’s list of top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022.

The online accommodation booking platform selected the top 1,000 booked destinations between June - September 2021 and ranked them by fastest-growing when compared to the window of time in 2019 (to look at pre-pandemic trends). The destinations were slightly curated to ensure geographic distribution and not feature the same country twice, the company explained.

Brașov, described as a “hidden European gem,” features on the list of eight top destinations alongside Atlanta, USA; Taichung, Taiwan; Gramado, Brazil; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Llandudno, UK; Montpellier, France; and Melaka, Malaysia.

Booking.com’s presentation of Brașov highlights the city medieval ambience, set to "transport you back in time.” “Fringed by the peak of the Southern Carpathian Mountains, the city is full of romantically Gothic architecture creating an awe-inspiring skyline.”

The city’s charming cafes surrounding the central Council Square and the views from Mount Tampa are also mentioned, alongside the option of traveling to the nearby Bran Castle in Bran or the bear sanctuary in Zărnești.

(Photo: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)

