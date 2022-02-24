Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:35
Entertainment

Romania travel: Brașov among Booking.com’s trending destinations for 2022

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central Romania city of Brașov features on Booking.com’s list of top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022.

The online accommodation booking platform selected the top 1,000 booked destinations between June - September 2021 and ranked them by fastest-growing when compared to the window of time in 2019 (to look at pre-pandemic trends). The destinations were slightly curated to ensure geographic distribution and not feature the same country twice, the company explained.

Brașov, described as a “hidden European gem,” features on the list of eight top destinations alongside Atlanta, USA; Taichung, Taiwan; Gramado, Brazil; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Llandudno, UK; Montpellier, France; and Melaka, Malaysia.

Booking.com’s presentation of Brașov highlights the city medieval ambience, set to "transport you back in time.” “Fringed by the peak of the Southern Carpathian Mountains, the city is full of romantically Gothic architecture creating an awe-inspiring skyline.” 

The city’s charming cafes surrounding the central Council Square and the views from Mount Tampa are also mentioned, alongside the option of traveling to the nearby Bran Castle in Bran or the bear sanctuary in Zărnești.

(Photo: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 12:35
Entertainment

Romania travel: Brașov among Booking.com’s trending destinations for 2022

24 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The central Romania city of Brașov features on Booking.com’s list of top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022.

The online accommodation booking platform selected the top 1,000 booked destinations between June - September 2021 and ranked them by fastest-growing when compared to the window of time in 2019 (to look at pre-pandemic trends). The destinations were slightly curated to ensure geographic distribution and not feature the same country twice, the company explained.

Brașov, described as a “hidden European gem,” features on the list of eight top destinations alongside Atlanta, USA; Taichung, Taiwan; Gramado, Brazil; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Llandudno, UK; Montpellier, France; and Melaka, Malaysia.

Booking.com’s presentation of Brașov highlights the city medieval ambience, set to "transport you back in time.” “Fringed by the peak of the Southern Carpathian Mountains, the city is full of romantically Gothic architecture creating an awe-inspiring skyline.” 

The city’s charming cafes surrounding the central Council Square and the views from Mount Tampa are also mentioned, alongside the option of traveling to the nearby Bran Castle in Bran or the bear sanctuary in Zărnești.

(Photo: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks