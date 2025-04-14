Bonapp saves 500 tons of food in Romania, helping users cut nearly EUR 2 mln in costs

Bonapp by Munch, Romania’s first mobile app dedicated to reducing food waste, has helped save more than 500 tons of food since its launch in November 2021. The platform, created in Bucharest by French entrepreneurs Luka Zivkovic, Diego Roy de Lachaise, and Grégoire Vigroux, also helped users save nearly EUR 2 million and prevented over 4,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The app connects users with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, gas stations, and hotels, offering surplus food nearing its expiration date at discounts of up to 80%. So far, more than 560,000 food packages have been sold through the app in Romania, with an average order value of RON 30 (around EUR 6).

In early 2025, Bonapp merged with Munch, Central and Eastern Europe’s leading food-saving app, combining Bonapp’s local presence with Munch’s technology and regional scale. The unified platform now forms the largest anti-food-waste network in the region, with over 2,000 partner locations in Romania and leadership across Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

In 2024 alone, the platform reached 3.5 million downloads, worked with 6,000 partners in retail and HoReCa, and generated EUR 7.5 million in revenue.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Romania generates 2.55 million tons of food waste annually - over 130 kg per person. Bonapp by Munch hopes to be part of the solution by offering an accessible, community-powered alternative.

The company plans to continue expanding across Central and Eastern Europe in 2025.

(Photo source: the company)