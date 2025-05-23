Romanian Bogdan Mureșanu’s first animated short to premiere at Annecy Film Festival

Romanian filmmaker Bogdan Mureșanu will premiere his first animated short film, Magicianul/The Magician, at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival, taking place in France from June 8 to 14. The film, written, directed, and produced by Mureșanu, is the only Romanian title selected in the official competition, which features 35 productions and co-productions from over 17 countries.

Set in Sulina in 1910, The Magician follows Ilarion, an aging illusionist, as he confronts the end of his craft on the day the city inaugurates its first electric power station. Caught between the waning charm of old-world magic and the arrival of modernity, Ilarion attempts one final performance as electric light begins to transform the city.

The film is based on a short story from Mureșanu’s 2006 collection Erata, reimagined for the screen after several years of conceptual development focused on the theme of a disenchanted world, according to the press release.

The short film features artistic direction by Alexandru Talambă, a noted Romanian comic book artist and illustrator, known for works such as Sidi Bouzid Kids, Elabuga, and Mila 23. Animation work was contributed by Mihnea Buzatu, Octavian Chiriac, Alexei Gubenco, and Alexandru Pop.

The voice cast includes Cosmin Șofron, Mihai Gruia Sandu, Ioana Flora, Olimpia Melinte, Valeriu Andriuță, and many others. Editing was done by Mircea Lăcătuș and Andrei Bălășoiu, with an original score composed by Didier Falk.

Produced by Kinotopia in co-production with Croatia’s MINYA Film and Animation and France’s Promenons-nous dans le bois, The Magician marks another milestone for Bogdan Mureșanu, whose 2024 feature The New Year That Never Came earned him a European Film Awards nomination and multiple international accolades, including honors at the Venice, Arras, and Cairo film festivals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)