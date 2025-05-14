Timișoara to host football-themed film festival in November

Timișoara will host the first football-themed film festival in Romania and Eastern Europe this November, marking a unique cultural initiative at the intersection of sport, cinema, and community identity, Agerpres reported. Organized by the Druckeria Supporters’ Association, the inaugural edition of the Timișoara Football Film Festival (TMFF) is set to explore the connections between football clubs, their cities, and their fans.

The event will take place over four days in some of the city’s newly renovated cinemas, including Cinema Timiș, Studio, and Victoria. Organizers also hope to include Cinema Johnny (known locally as “Tarzan”), pending the completion and approval of ongoing restoration works.

TMFF will feature a lineup of documentary and fiction films, special guests, debates, workshops, and a short film competition. It aims to spotlight stories within football that reflect themes such as identity, belonging, rebirth, conflict, supporter culture, and the ties between football teams and the communities they represent.

The festival has been submitted for funding under the Timișoara – Obiectiv Cinema 2025 program, led by the city’s Projects Center.

Druckeria, the association behind the event, has been active for over 15 years in supporting local football and grassroots values through community engagement. Beyond their presence in the stands, Druckeria has led numerous charitable, social, educational, and cultural initiatives, from building a basketball court for a local school to curating temporary museum exhibitions dedicated to the history of Politehnica Timișoara and the Dan Păltinișanu stadium.

(Photo source: Facebook/Druckeria)