M&A

RO central bank vetoes sale of bank license to local businessman Dan Ostahie

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania has vetoed the sale of the banking license owned by Porsche Finance Romania Group to local businessman Dan Ostahie, Economica.net reported.

Ostahie is the owner of the Altex Group, best known for the electro-IT online and physical stores but also active in other business lines including consumer financing.

The deal, involving Porsche Bank Romania, was sealed by the parties in March and endorsed by the Competition Council on June 20.

The deal was not supposed to involve the Porsche brand or assets of Porsche Bank - some EUR 190 mln - but only the banking license, according to details disclosed when the deal was announced in March.

The BNR’s denial, the second of this type after the ban of the sale of Banca Romaneasca to Hungary’s OTP, was not officially announced.

The management of the bank envisaged by Dan Ostahie includes Misu Negritoiu - former ING Romania CEO and former head of the financial supervisory body ASF.

According to the latest public data, Porsche Bank Romania reported a loss of RON 212,460 (some EUR 45,000) in 2020 after the RON 8.11 mln profit in 2019. At the end of December 2020, the total assets of the bank reached RON 913 mln.

Porsche Finance Group Romania is the local subsidiary of Porsche Bank AG (Austria). It includes Porsche Leasing Romania IFN, Porsche Bank Romania (launched in October 2004), Porsche Insurance Broker, Porsche Mobility and Porsche Insurance.

Dan Ostahie controls the Altex Group, which is organized in several lines of activity, namely retail, IT services, import, production and distribution of electro-IT products, service, non-banking financial services, transport, automotive, and real estate.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

RO central bank vetoes sale of bank license to local businessman Dan Ostahie

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania has vetoed the sale of the banking license owned by Porsche Finance Romania Group to local businessman Dan Ostahie, Economica.net reported.

Ostahie is the owner of the Altex Group, best known for the electro-IT online and physical stores but also active in other business lines including consumer financing.

The deal, involving Porsche Bank Romania, was sealed by the parties in March and endorsed by the Competition Council on June 20.

The deal was not supposed to involve the Porsche brand or assets of Porsche Bank - some EUR 190 mln - but only the banking license, according to details disclosed when the deal was announced in March.

The BNR’s denial, the second of this type after the ban of the sale of Banca Romaneasca to Hungary’s OTP, was not officially announced.

The management of the bank envisaged by Dan Ostahie includes Misu Negritoiu - former ING Romania CEO and former head of the financial supervisory body ASF.

According to the latest public data, Porsche Bank Romania reported a loss of RON 212,460 (some EUR 45,000) in 2020 after the RON 8.11 mln profit in 2019. At the end of December 2020, the total assets of the bank reached RON 913 mln.

Porsche Finance Group Romania is the local subsidiary of Porsche Bank AG (Austria). It includes Porsche Leasing Romania IFN, Porsche Bank Romania (launched in October 2004), Porsche Insurance Broker, Porsche Mobility and Porsche Insurance.

Dan Ostahie controls the Altex Group, which is organized in several lines of activity, namely retail, IT services, import, production and distribution of electro-IT products, service, non-banking financial services, transport, automotive, and real estate.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania
15 June 2022
Business
Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look