Only 18% of Romania's blue collar workers dislike their jobs, poll shows
06 March 2020
Only 18% of the workers in Romanian factories declare that they dislike their jobs while 42% of them say they are happy or very happy with their wages, a poll conducted by market research company IZI Data revealed.

The same poll, however, indicated rather high employment turnover among the workers: 33% of them have worked in the same place for less than two years and 59% for less than five years. Engineers are more stable, with 36% of them having maintained the same job for more than ten years. This is consistent with their higher satisfaction: only 9% of them declared that they dislike their jobs.

Almost 90% of the workers in the Romanian factories receive net amounts of up to RON 3,000 (EUR 625) per month, while 66.6% of the production specialists have net monthly incomes between RON 2,200 and RON 4,000, according to the IZI Data poll among 420 employees in Romanian factories, on a national representative sample.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

