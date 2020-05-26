RO carrier Blue Air plans to resume regular flights in early July with limited routes

The largest Romanian-owned air carrier, Blue Air, will resume regular flights in early July 2020, in stages, following a program linked to mobility regulations implemented at European level.

Until then, the airline will continue to operate on-demand and charter flights, depending on the travel regulations specific to each destination and the demand for each of them, according to a company statement issued on Monday, May 25.

Blue Air currently operates on-demand flights to and from Ireland (Dublin) and charter flights to any destination, as long as customers obtain all travel approvals.

"To book tickets for on-demand flights organized during this period, passengers can choose their destination using the dedicated section of the Blue Air website, Flights on Demand, where they will register for a flight. As soon as the restrictions to the desired destination are lifted, and the flight is activated, they will be notified about the possible dates for the trip, and they can make the payment online," the airline's representatives explained in a press release.

Blue Air also provided a list of destinations to be operated as soon as possible.

In terms of regular flights, Blue Air will resume operations with a limited number of routes and frequencies and will rebuild its operational network in stages, over time.

(Photo: Blue Air Facebook Page)

