Romanian NGO raises donations to keep organizing life-saving flights for seriously ill children

Blondie Association, a Romanian non-profit that organizes air transportation for seriously ill children who cannot be treated in Romania, has launched a special campaign aimed at raising funds for future medical flights. By June 30, people can help colour a 1-km infusion in pink by donating to the NGO.

"The Blondie Association creates a 1-kilometre long infusion and raises funds to support medical flights abroad for children who cannot be treated in Romania. For each donation worth at least EUR 10, 1 meter of infusion will be coloured in pink until the entire length of 1 km will be covered," the NGO said.

Until June 30, donors can go to the Media Arghezi hall of the Bucharest National Theater to help fill the infusion with pink liquid. The same theatre hall also hosts an exhibition of photos from the medical flights organized by the Blondie Association for children with severe medical conditions.

"When they are sick, children's skin is not pink - they are pale, blue, yellow, and life "in pink" begins with a long and very difficult journey. But it begins! And for that, they need us to be many and to be sure that we can say YES every time. So, if you look at your hands now and your skin is pink, be grateful and help them be the same," said Adelina Toncean, founder of the Blondie Association.

The infusion filled with pink liquid will remain at the Bucharest National Theater until June 30. Then, it will be turned into 5,000 bracelets that will be auctioned so that the children in need can benefit from a flight to healing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Blondie Association has organized 120 medical flights for more than 300 children who needed to go to clinics in Europe because their illnesses could not be treated in the country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Asociatia Blondie)