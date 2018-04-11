Birdwatching tours in Bucharest’s Delta this weekend

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) is organizing this weekend, on April 15, several birdwatching tours in the Văcăreşti Nature Park, also known as the Bucharest Delta.

The tours last between 60 and 80 minutes and start at 8:00 in the morning. They end at 13:00. The participants can come at the entrance to the Văcăreşti Nature Park, close to the Asmita Gardens complex, where they will meet SOR volunteers and members as well as rangers of the park who will guide them.

The organizers of the tour plan to show participants how to spot the most common bird species in the Văcăreşti park, and how they can help them with the appropriate food or by correctly building and placing a nest.

“Everybody knows what a magpie looks like but few know that it builds nests with a rooftop. We have all listened to a wren but few manage to spot it or recognize it by its song. This year we will have guides who will deal specifically with identifying birds by their song. […] We plan to have fun, make people reconnect with nature, show them that Bucharest has more than the crows, pigeons and sparrows we all know,” Ovidiu Bufnilă, a communication responsible with SOR, explained.

Those wishing to attend the tours are asked to come with appropriate equipment, namely binoculars, long trousers, trekking shoes, hat and sunscreen.

