Bilfinger successfully collaborates with Knauf Insulation on state-of-the art glass mineral wool plant in Romania

Knauf Insulation, part of the Knauf Group, has invested EUR 140 mln in state-of-the-art production facilities and brought together world-class expertise to transform the Târnăveni plant in Romania into the most technologically advanced facility in Central Eastern Europe. Industrial services provider Bilfinger has played a significant role in the project by undertaking a comprehensive range of consultancy and engineering activities to ensure the success of Knauf’s transformation.

Represented by a regional team from Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance CEE, Bilfinger provided EPCm services for the new plant, covering concept development, permitting, and tender design. Bilfinger also supported procurement management to select construction companies for the new plant, and provided extensive site management services. Through these extensive efforts, Bilfinger ensured the successful execution and completion of the project.

Furthermore, to achieve overall facility transformation, the client also modified the existing plant to increase the existing production capacity. Within this project, our team supported the client with technical and environmental due diligence, engineering, environmental and construction permits, procurement, and construction management.

Functional insulation plays a crucial role in enhancing the energy efficiency of both industrial and residential buildings. Reducing of the energy consumption needed for heating plays an important role in the construction of more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly buildings.

“Târnăveni plays an important role in meeting the growing demand for glass mineral wool solutions in the region. Central and Eastern Europe is home to five out of seven European Union countries with the highest gas-saving potential from insulating residential buildings. More than 50% of gas consumption can be reduced in Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Building owners need access to good quality, affordable, and sustainable renovation solutions, and Knauf Insulation is committed to providing them", stated Radek Bedrna, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Middle East at Knauf Insulation.

“We are glad that Knauf chose Bilfinger as their solution partner to contribute to the successful establishment of the factory while ensuring the highest environmental and operational standards. The success of this project was truly a team effort, showcasing the dedication and collaboration of everyone involved. We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Knauf and eagerly anticipate future projects together”, said Alexandru Lazaroiu, Project Manager at Bilfinger Engineering.

“Knauf Insulation is a valued client for Bilfinger and we are proud of our long-track international partnership. It was an honor to support them on another state-of-the-art project like this one in Târnăveni, Romania”, says Magda Zemanova, Bilfinger Key Account Manager for Knauf.

Present since 2008 in Romania, Knauf Insulation is one of the most important players in the insulation materials market, with a complete product portfolio including glass mineral wool, mineral basalt wool and wood fibre boards (Heraklith). On the Romanian market, Knauf Insulation is one of the leading suppliers of mineral wool with a comprehensive product portfolio suitable for all types of construction: loft insulation, facade insulation, partition walls, flat roofs and more.

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider. The Group's activities aim to increase the efficiency and sustainability of customers in the process industry and to establish itself as the number one partner in the market for this purpose. Bilfinger’s comprehensive portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas. With over 30,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of more than €5 billion in financial year 2024. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic levers: positioning itself as a leader in increasing efficiency and sustainability and driving operational excellence to improve organizational performance.

