Five bidders for Romania’s military corvette program

Five consortiums made up of international and local shipbuilders have submitted their applications for being admitted into Romania’s program for building four multirole military corvettes.

The selection process will have several phases and will end in October. The five bidders are German group ThyssenKrup Marine Systems, French Naval Group, which has associated with local Constanta Shipyard, Dutch group Damen Shipyards, which owns the Galati shipyard and is in the process of acquiring the Mangalia shipyard, Italian group Fincatieri, which controls the Tulcea and Braila shipyards, and Turkish group STM, local Economica.net reported. Only four of these five bidders will qualify to the next stage.

One of the conditions imposed by the Defense Ministry is that the corvettes are built at a local shipyard. The total value of this program is EUR 1.6 billion, which includes the building of four multirole corvettes and the refurbishment of the two frigates, Regina Maria and Regele Ferdinand.

[email protected]