Lucky 13,000: Bucharest Stock Exchange index hits new all-time high

The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s flagship index – BET – closed the trading session on Tuesday, December 28, above 13,000 points for the first time since its launch in September 1997.

The BET, which follows the evolution of the most traded 19 stocks on the BVB, has gained 6.9% in the last month alone and is set to close the year with one of its best performances since its launch. The index has gained almost 33% since the beginning of the year, which makes it one of Europe’s top 10 best-performing country indices in 2021, according to TradingEconomics.com data.

Three companies that are part of the BET index have seen their shares go up more than 100% in the last year: construction materials producer Teraplast (+195%), nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (+165%) and medical services provider Medlife (+135%).

Energy groups OMV Petrom (SNP) and Romgaz (SNG) and investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP) also recorded above-average performances of 35-38% in the last year.

At the opposite end, aluminum producer Alro (ALR) was the BET’s poorest performer in 2021 with a drop of almost 20%. Utility companies Transgaz, Transelectrica and Electrica also recorded double-digit losses.

(Photo source: BVB)