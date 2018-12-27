This year’s best-selling books in Romania

Yuval Noah Harari’s book surveying the history of humankind, Michelle Obama’s memoir and a book on health and nutrition were among the best-selling titles of the year for Romanian publishing houses.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari was the year’s best selling title for Polirom publishing house. The book, translated into Romania by Adrian Şerban, sold over 50,000 copies. Another book by Noah Harari, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, was the second best sold title for Polirom. It sold over 30,000 copies.

Other 2018 best sellers at Polirom were J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye, which sold over 10,000 copies; Elif Shafak’s Three Daughters of Eve, which sold over 7,000 copies; and Parinoush Saniee’s The Book of Fate, which sold more than 6,000 copies.

At Humanitas, the best-selling titles were Simona Tivadar’s Medicină, nutriţie şi bună dispoziţie (Medicine, Nutrition and Good Humor), which sold over 20,200 copies; Mihaela Noroc’s The Atlas of Beauty, which sold 13,100 copies; and Radu Paraschivescu’s Două mături stau de vorbă. Scene româneşti (Two Brooms Have a Chat. Romanian Scenes), which sold 9,500 copies, and Orice om îi este teamă. Un partid, doi ani şi trei premieri (Every Man Afraid. One Party, Two Years and Three Prime Ministers) which sold 8,200 copies in less than two months.

For Humanitas Fiction, the best sold book of 2018 was Paolo Coelho’s Hippie, followed by Guzel Yakhina’s Zuleikha Opens Her Eyes.

Jojo Moyes’s Still Me was the best-selling book of 2018 for Liter publishing house, while Igor Bergler’s The Testament of Abraham was the best sold fiction book of a Romanian author. Michelle Obama’s Becoming was another best seller for Litera this year.

At Nemira, Matt Haig’s How to Stop Time was the best seller, followed by Rosie Walsh’s The Man Who Didn’t Call, and Stephen and Owen King’s Sleeping Beauties.

Gary Chapman’s The Five Love Languages and Eckhart Tolle’s The Power of Now made the list of 2018 best sellers for Curtea Veche Publishing.

For All publishing house, the novels in Erin Hunter’s Warrior Cats series were the best sellers of 2018.

Parliament establishes 2019 as ‘Year of the Book’ in Romania

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]