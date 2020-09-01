Bucharest orchestra marks Beethoven’s 250th celebration with dedicated concert

The Radio Chamber Orchestra in Bucharest will deliver on January 15th the first concert in a series of events dedicated to celebrating 250 years since Beethoven’s birth.

The concert, where Tiberiu Soare will be conducting, covers Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5, popularly known as the Emperor Concerto, and Symphony No. 3 – Eroica.

Pianist Adela Liculescu, a graduate of the Music University in Vienna, is a guest of the event. The 26-year-old won in 2018 the first prize at the Prix du Piano Berna competition in Switzerland, and other top prizes at the Brahms competitions held in Pörtschach (Austria) and Detmold (Germany).

The Bucharest concert will also be broadcast in the European Broadcasting Union network, as part of the project Beethoven – 250, which gathers concerts delivered by member radio orchestras.

(Photo: Razvan Socol/ Wikipedia)

