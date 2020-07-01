Ro Insider
Central Romania city to host nine concerts marking Beethoven’s 250th anniversary
07 January 2020
Romanian conductor Cristian Mandeal together with the Braşov Philharmonic Orchestra will deliver on January 16 the first in a series of nine concerts dedicated to Beethoven’s 250th anniversary.

The concert, set to take place at Patria Hall in Braşov, will cover one of Beethoven’s lesser known works, Wellington’s Victory, as well as the Piano Concerto No. 1, with Andrei Licareţ as soloist, and the Symphony No. 1.

“For the 2020 anniversary year, we have designed a series of nine concerts to walk us together through almost the entire work of the titan,” conductor Cristian Mandeal explained.

A performance is scheduled every month.

Tickets can be purchased from Patria Hall or at bilet.ro.

(Photo: Filarmonica Brasov Facebook Page)

