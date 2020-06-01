Brown bear alerts in popular Romanian mountain resort

Two brown bears were spotted on Sunday in crowded areas of Predeal, a popular mountain resort in Romania located close to Brasov, and the authorities used the mobile Ro-Alert system to warn the residents.

One of the bears was spotted near a hotel in Predeal while a second one was seen on the Clabucet ski slope, local Mediafax reported.

Most likely, the animals went to the city to look for food. In such cases, the authorities recommend tourists and residents not to approach or feed the wild animals.

The growing population of brown bears has become a problem throughout the high regions in Romania. With their natural habitat declining, more bears have started to go to inhabited areas in search of food. Bears are now often seen on mountain roads or in mountain resorts in Romania, where they look for food in dumpsters, and sometimes tourists feed them. However, the number of bear attacks against humans has also increased as many tourists get dangerously close to the animals to feed them, take pictures or film them.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)