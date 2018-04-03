BAT appoints new director to coordinate regional operations from Romania

Ram Addanki is the new director of British American Tobacco’s South Central Europe area. He will coordinate from Bucharest BAT’s operations in eight countries reporting to Romania since November of 2017. These are Bulgaria, Serbia, Albania, Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia, as well as Kosovo.

Addanki joined BAT in 1994. Since then, he held responsibilities in several regions across the globe. Before joining BAT Romania, he ran the BAT subsidiaries in Croatia, Slovenia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, now part of the South Centeral Europe area. He was previously a financial director in Turkey, an audit manager of the area in Moscow, a finance director in the UK and Ireland, and a regional financial director in Europe and the Czech Republic.

His career with BAT started 24 years ago within VST, a company associated with BAT in India.

“British American Tobacco and Romania will continue to grow together, with new investments for our plant in Ploiesti, with more new jobs, better paid and with the launch of new generation products,” Addanki said.

