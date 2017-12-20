Record delivery: 135 MINI cars delivered to British American Tobacco in Romania

A record fleet of 135 MINI cars was delivered recently to British American Tobacco in Romania.

The event marks two absolute records for BMW Group Romania, as this is the largest fleet of MINI cars is South-Eastern Europe and the largest BMW Group fleet in Romania. It is also the biggest punctual delivery to one client.

The 135 cars, namely 120 MINI Cooper Hatch with five doors and 15 MINI Cooper D Countryman cars, were delivered over a period of two weeks in November and December.

The 135 MINI cars will become the official fleet of glo, British American Tobacco’s newest product for heating tobacco, destined to adult smokers. The local glo team in Romania will thus use these cars.

BMW Group has four brands in its portfolio, namely BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad. The company runs 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries, and a sales network in over 140 countries.

Irina Marica, [email protected]