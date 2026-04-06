BASF Agricultural Solutions to hire more than 50 for corporate, governance roles in Bucharest

BASF Agricultural Solutions will establish more than 50 new global corporate and governance roles in Bucharest in a move to support “the company’s transformation towards becoming a standalone agricultural business and achieving IPO readiness by 2027,” the company announced

Bucharest has been selected as a strategic location to complement hiring at the company’s headquarters in Limburgerhof, Germany, it said.

The build‑up in Bucharest will primarily focus on financial reporting, internal audit, human resources, procurement, and other governance functions, with additional roles currently under evaluation.

Where certain tasks are currently handled centrally, the new set-up will complement or redesign these processes to ensure a high level of autonomy from BASF Group in the future. The Bucharest-based functions will work in close alignment with the other teams in Limburgerhof, as well as other selected global locations.

“These new roles are a key step in building the corporate and governance structures needed for the future of BASF Agricultural Solutions as a standalone company,” Gabor Krasznai, managing director of BASF S.R.L and country manager of BASF Agricultural Solutions in Romania and Moldova, said. “Romania offers a strong talent pool and an international business environment, making Bucharest an excellent location to support our transformation and long-term growth.”

BASF generated sales of around EUR 60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States.

BASF S.R.L. was established in Romania in 1993, with BASF Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, as its sole shareholder. The BASF Technical Commercial Representation operated in Romania between 1968 and 1993.

(Photo: BASF)

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