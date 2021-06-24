Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/24/2021 - 08:25
Business

Deposits in Romanian banks keep growing by double-digit rates

24 June 2021
The deposits in Romanian banks keep accumulating at robust, double-digit rates, with the stock of aggregated deposits expanding by 13.7% year-on-year (YoY), to RON 435.9 bn (EUR 88,6 bln) at the end of May, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

This is nothing new, though, as the stock of deposits was rising by 13.9% as of the end of May 2020.

As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio is shrinking to 68% at the end of May 2021, from 70.2% one year earlier.

The stock of deposits above the loan portfolio, at an aggregated level, expanded by 22% YoY to RON 139.6 bln (EUR 28.4 bln).

Indeed, the largest part of the deposits are sight deposits, therefore more volatile in principle, but not necessarily now when the low interest rates (particularly the deposit interest, negative in real terms) resulted in households’ weak propensity for setting up term deposits. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

10

