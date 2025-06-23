New terminal and major upgrades planned for Bucharest Băneasa Airport

The Romanian government has published a draft decision approving a strategic programme for the development and modernisation of Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport (AIBB-AV) covering the 2025–2035 period, Agerpres reported on June 20. The plan includes the construction of a new passenger terminal and major upgrades to the airport’s infrastructure to meet projected traffic demand and comply with international aviation standards.

According to the draft Government Decision, the airport’s passenger processing capacity will be expanded to handle at least 800 passengers per peak hour. This will be achieved through the reorganisation of the existing terminal and the construction of a new terminal facility to the east of the current one.

The government is considering acquiring or expropriating nearby properties, if necessary, to support the expansion.

Currently, Băneasa Airport can process up to 600 passengers per peak hour, distributed as 200 for departures (160 non-Schengen, 40 Schengen) and 400 for arrivals.

The reorganisation aims to balance flows evenly, targeting 200 passengers per hour for each of the four streams: Schengen and non-Schengen arrivals and departures.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)