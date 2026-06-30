Finance

Report: Romanian lender Banca Transilvania retains largest market share by assets

30 June 2026

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Banca Transilvania continues to hold the largest share of Romania's banking market in terms of assets, accounting for 21.98% of the total banking system assets in 2025, according to a yearly report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) quoted by Economica.net. It is followed by BCR with 13.81%, CEC Bank with 11.24%, and UniCredit Bank with a 10.76% market share.

BRD ranks close behind the third- and fourth-largest banks with a 9.97% share, followed by Raiffeisen Bank with 9.26%. ING Bank ranks seventh with an 8.40% market share, while Exim Banca Românească follows next with 3.07%. Citibank ranks tenth with a 1.98% share.

At the end of December 2025, the Romanian banking system's net balance sheet assets amounted to RON 957.37 billion, up 8.6% from the end of 2024. The figures indicate a moderation in the pace of growth compared with previous years, when assets increased by 14.6% in 2023 and 9.8% in 2024, the report noted.

The total number of lenders operating in Romania declined from 32 to 29 last year, after several mergers, acquisitions, and market developments. Among them, OTP Bank Romania was taken over by Banca Transilvania; Alpha Bank Romania was acquired by UniCredit; and First Bank by Intesa Sanpaolo. At the same time, PKO Bank Polski Warsaw began operating on the Romanian market.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bancatransilvania.ro)

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Finance

Report: Romanian lender Banca Transilvania retains largest market share by assets

30 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Transilvania continues to hold the largest share of Romania's banking market in terms of assets, accounting for 21.98% of the total banking system assets in 2025, according to a yearly report of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) quoted by Economica.net. It is followed by BCR with 13.81%, CEC Bank with 11.24%, and UniCredit Bank with a 10.76% market share.

BRD ranks close behind the third- and fourth-largest banks with a 9.97% share, followed by Raiffeisen Bank with 9.26%. ING Bank ranks seventh with an 8.40% market share, while Exim Banca Românească follows next with 3.07%. Citibank ranks tenth with a 1.98% share.

At the end of December 2025, the Romanian banking system's net balance sheet assets amounted to RON 957.37 billion, up 8.6% from the end of 2024. The figures indicate a moderation in the pace of growth compared with previous years, when assets increased by 14.6% in 2023 and 9.8% in 2024, the report noted.

The total number of lenders operating in Romania declined from 32 to 29 last year, after several mergers, acquisitions, and market developments. Among them, OTP Bank Romania was taken over by Banca Transilvania; Alpha Bank Romania was acquired by UniCredit; and First Bank by Intesa Sanpaolo. At the same time, PKO Bank Polski Warsaw began operating on the Romanian market.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bancatransilvania.ro)

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