Romania’s biggest bank gives dividends and free shares

Banca Transilvania, the largest lender in Romania by assets, plans to distribute cash dividends worth RON 600 million (EUR 125 mln) to its shareholders, according to a notice to investors about the General Meeting of Shareholders to take place on April 26.

The proposed gross dividend per share is RON 0.115, representing 6.4% of the current share price (RON 1.806 as of March 26).

In addition to the cash dividends, Banca Transilvania’s shareholders will have to decide on the proposal to increase the share capital by RON 522 mln (EUR 108 mln), by issuing 522 mln new shares, with the nominal value of RON 1.

The capital increase will be realized by capitalising part of last year’s profit. The newly issued securities would be distributed for free to the bank's shareholders, one new share for each ten existing shares.

In addition, the bank wants to repurchase a maximum of 35 mln of its own shares (equivalent to 0.67% of the share capital). The shares will be used in a stock option plan, in order to implement a compensation system and carry out a staff loyalty program for a period of at least three years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)