Băile Govora: Romanian spa town’s architectural heritage under the spotlight at August events

A series of events taking place this month will allow the public to (re)discover the architectural heritage of the Romanian spa town of Băile Govora, in Vâlcea county.

The Museum of Architecture of Romania (MuzA), the Govora Spa Architecture Days, and the Govora Heritage Lab Summer School celebrate the cultural identity of the historic spa resort through a diverse program of exhibitions, guided tours, film screenings and more.

From August 1 to September 20, the Museum of Architecture of Romania (MuzA) will present the exhibition MuzA at the Spa at Hotel Ștefănescu, one of Govora's landmark buildings, erected in 1902. Curated by IDEILAGRAM Association and produced in partnership with Studiogovora and STOA, the exhibition forms part of MuzA's national project that documents architecture and the relationship between people and place in 11 communities across Romania.

As part of an original installation, Studiogovora invites visitors to rediscover fragments of lost architectural heritage and reflect on the importance of understanding, preserving and revitalizing the buildings that still survive and depend on collective efforts to endure and return to life, the organizers explain.

From August 1 to August 15, the Govora Heritage Lab Summer School runs a program bringing together more than 40 architecture students, who will learn while contributing to the conservation and restoration of Govora's architectural heritage. This year's activities will once again focus on Villa Constanța-Marieta (pictured in opening photo), a historic building more than a century old. Students will restore the villa's original woodwork and decorative veranda elements, continue investigating the building's historical layers, create tactile models of some of Govora's landmark buildings, and develop ideas for improving the town's public spaces.

Held between August 6 and August 9, alongside the summer school, the Govora Spa Architecture Days aim to show how “heritage comes to life when it is explored and experienced collectively.”

"Heritage gives a community and a place its identity, hence what makes the experience unique. If restored and properly showcased, Govora's heritage can help distinguish the town within Romania's spa and cultural tourism market, attracting visitors throughout the year rather than only during the events we organize," architect Radu Tîrcă, president of Studiogovora, explained.

"We have prepared themed guided tours, workshops dedicated to Govora's local heritage, UrbanEye architectural documentary film screenings, and a concert featuring Corina Sîrghi and Cătălin Răducanu. Over time, we hope these activities will inspire a new relationship with the town, one that is more caring, more active, and more open to collaboration," Irina Leca, vice-president of Studiogovora, said.

The full program of events is available on the Studiogovora website.

Founded in 1887, Băile Govora is an example of the influence of French culture on Romania's modernization. The spa town was planned according to urban planning principles inspired by French spa resorts while being adapted to the local context.

Studiogovora is an interdisciplinary collective working to transform the spa heritage of Govora and the wider Oltenia region into a living resource for local communities and future generations.

(Photos: Studiogovora)

simona@romania-insider.com