Transport

Axionet IoT wins EUR 26.8 mln EU funding to develop almost 500 EV charging stations in Romania

18 February 2025

Axionet IoT, a local entrepreneurial company, has secured a European funding grant of EUR 26.88 million from the European Climate, Infrastructure, and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). The funds will support the development of 496 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 200 locations throughout Romania.

Founded and led by entrepreneur Gabriel Ioniță, Axionet has become a prominent player in the Romanian market. 

Ioniță expressed the company's dedication to accelerating electric mobility in Romania and referred to the project as a significant achievement for Axionet and a strategic step for the country's energy and transport future.

The project will feature both fast and high-powered charging stations, with 96 stations offering 150 kW of power for rapid charging, and 400 stations providing 350 kW. These stations will be strategically placed along Romania's key road networks, particularly near urban nodes and exits, for optimal accessibility.

The initiative is part of the EU's goals for sustainable transportation and emission reduction. The European Commission, through CINEA, recently announced funding for 39 projects totaling EUR 422 million for the development of alternative fuel infrastructure along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Axionet's project is one of the three selected from Romania.

Axionet implemented over 500 charging locations since 2017, offering solutions for private, industrial, and public fleet charging.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)

