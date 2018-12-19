Austria’s Leier takes over Romanian brick maker Brikston Iasi

Austrian construction material producer Leier took over 98.3% in Romanian brick maker Brikston Iasi from investment fund CEECAT Capital (part of ADM capital), Ziarul Financiar daily announced.

“We have long wanted to grow in Romania and to increase our presence in this country. We aim to develop the presence of Leier in Romania through permanent investments, so that we can cover the development potential of this country,” says Leier, CEO Michael Leier.

The takeover occurs half a year after Austria’s Wienerberger was denied by the Competition Council the right to purchase the producer.Through the planned (but failed) takeover, Wienerberger would have increased its market share in Romania from 28% to 39%, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar — implying that Brikston Iasi itself accounted in 2017 for a 11% market share.

CEECAT Capital acquired 85% of Brikston Construction Solutions in July 2014 and then increased its holding to 98.3% of the company.

