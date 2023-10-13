Ukraine's discounter Aurora targets Romanian market

Ukrainian discount retailer Aurora Multimarket, with Horizon Capital among its shareholders since 2021, entered the Romanian market with a store in Suceava and seeks quick expansion, targeting 11 stores by the end of the year.

"We sell goods at the lowest price [..]. Romania is a neighbouring country, and its inhabitants share similar mentalities and interests [with Ukrainians], so we are confident," said Taras Panasenko, co-founder and CEO of the network, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

This is the first international expansion for the Ukrainian retailer.

In the Romanian market, the main competitors are Pepco, Kik, Sinsay and Takko.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Avrora.ua)